Click to your home


Charleston
Myrtle Beach
Beaufort

Welcome to TheDigitel

Welcome to TheDigitel community. For locals, by locals: TheDigitel keeps you current with your community with connections to the best in local stories, offers an opportunity to write your own stories and ask questions of the community.

Overwhelmed by Twitter, Facebook, and fast-paced social media? Subscribe to the daily briefing, it's free.

Go Local

Select your city for a local look at the best in coverage.
Advertisement

Incoming Posts

postandcourier.com

Above the BAR: Preservation efforts branch up Charleston's peninsula

Supporter message
postandcourier.com

Charleston's new area code ready to go, but 843 hangs on longer than expected

postandcourier.com

Charleston County hotel numbers post strong finish for 2016

islandpacket.com

Martin Luther King Jr. Day events

charlestoncitypaper.com

Women’s March on Washington plans sister march in Charleston

holycitysinner.com

Weekend Events, Parties, & Plans: 1/13 – 1/15/17
More information
islandpacket.com

Think you know Beaufort dining? Here’s how to explore Restaurant Week

wtoc.com

Ribbon cutting held for Beaufort Digital Corridor

islandpacket.com

MCAS Beaufort Air Show is coming. Here’s how to snag tickets.

islandpacket.com

How Martin Luther King Jr. found moments of ease in Beaufort

live5news.com

Officers respond to King Street Apple Store

View more top stories and questions
Subscribe to TheDigitel.com editor picks

Report & Promote

TheDigitel is a community powered website where readers are encouraged to report on their community and enhance reporting.