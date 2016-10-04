2017 North Charleston Arts Fest design competition underway

The City of North Charleston is calling upon South Carolina visual artists to participate in the 2017 North Charleston Arts Fest Design Competition. The winning piece will become the official art design of the 2017 North Charleston Arts Fest, taking place May 3-7, and will be featured on all promotional materials and merchandise, including billboards, print and digital advertisements, television commercials, program booklets, posters, apparel, online, and more. The winning artist will receive a $500 purchase award and be given the opportunity to exhibit other original works at the North Charleston City Gallery during the festival. In addition, the winning piece will become part of the City of North Charleston’s Public Art Collection, which is displayed throughout City Hall. The deadline to submit works for the competition is Thursday, December 15, 2016.

There is NO entry fee to participate in the North Charleston Arts Fest Design Competition. The competition is open to South Carolina residents ages 18 and older. Categories of work accepted are: acrylic, oil, drawing/pastel, watercolor, and 2-D mixed media. Entries must be submitted online at www.NorthCharlestonCulturalArtsDepartment.Slideroom.com by the December 15 deadline. Artists may enter a maximum of three pieces into the competition.

The North Charleston Arts Fest is organized and presented by the City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department. The annual multiday celebration of arts and culture highlights national, regional and local artists and performers in the areas of Dance, Music, Theatre, Visual Arts, Crafts, Photography, Media Arts, and Literature. For more than 3o years the festival has made quality arts programming affordable and accessible to the widest spectrum of the public, attracting more than 30,000 residents and visitors from throughout the Southeast and beyond to experience free and modestly priced performances, workshops, exhibitions, and activities in a variety of venues, including libraries, community centers, schools, civic auditoriums, and parks. Named a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society, the event has matured into one of the most comprehensive arts festivals in the state of South Carolina. Previous Arts Festival Design Competition winners include Lisa Shimko of Charleston, SC (2016), Karole Turner Campbell (KTC) of North Charleston, SC (2015); Amiri Gueka Farris of Bluffton, SC (2014); Linda Elksnin of Mt. Pleasant, SC (2013); Elena Barna of North Charleston, SC (2012); and Pedro Rodriguez of Hanahan, SC (2011).

For more information about the 2016 North Charleston Arts Fest and other participation opportunities visit NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com, or contact the City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department office at (843)740-5854 or culturalarts@northcharleston.org. Artists in need of assistance with any part of the submission process may contact the Cultural Arts Department to schedule a meeting, which can be conducted over the phone or in person.