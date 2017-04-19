9:05 am on Wednesday April 19, 2017 | Posted by HolyCitySinner
Beach Movie Night Returns to Tides Folly Beach for 2017
Head to the source at holycitysinner.com

You can also log in with ...

Advertisement

Related and recent coverage

Local Musicians & Restaurants Team Up for Ohm Radio's Sweet Corn Cook Off

For 4th Consecutive Year, Holy City Sinner Wins Two BOC Awards

Cinco de Mayo Royale Benefits Charleston Parks Conservancy

Top 10 Medal-Winning Countries at the Olympic Winter Games