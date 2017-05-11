9:08 pm on Thursday May 11, 2017 | Posted by HolyCitySinner
The Brick Launching Bourbon Bacon Brunch
Head to the source at holycitysinner.com

You can also log in with ...

Advertisement

Related and recent coverage

Weekend Events, Parties, & Plans: 5/12/17 - 5/14/17

HCS Stops by FOX 24 to Talk About What’s Happening in May

Charleston Episode of "Ginormous Food" Airs Friday Night

Home Team BBQ’s to Host Indecision for Two-Night Run on Memorial Day Weekend