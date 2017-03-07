Charleston Parks Conservancy Celebrates 10 Years with Community Party

The Charleston Parks Conservancy is celebrating a decade of connecting people to their parks and creating stunning public spaces and strong communities throughout the City of Charleston. Join the Conservancy for a 10th Birthday Bash on Saturday, March 25. Come out to Colonial Lake from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for entertainment, food trucks and a Bark Angel canine costume contest. Plus, celebrate the planting of a new large live oak tree at Colonial Lake to replace a large tree lost during Hurricane Matthew. The tree will likely be planted prior to the event near the intersection of Broad Street and Rutledge Avenue.

DJ Scooby will be playing music and food trucks will be serving lunch. Or bring a blanket and spread out on the grass for a picnic lunch. Activities include painting for kids with Cookies & Canvas, games and seed planting. Take a horticultural tour around Colonial Lake that reflects on the Conservancy’s 10 years as a nonprofit organization working to revitalize more than 25 city parks. Don’t miss the Charleston Model Yacht Club racing sailboats in the lake. Dogs are welcome at this birthday party! Enter the Bark Angel costume contest with prizes for the best-dressed dog and the best dog/owner costume.

Ashley Avenue will be closed from Broad to Beaufain streets. For more information, visit www.charlestonparksconservancy.org.