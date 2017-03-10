Edisto continues the “comeback” and fills the calendar with spring events

Edisto Island, S.C. – Just days away from “official” spring and with longer days leaving more time to explore, the Edisto Island and Edisto Beach communities are gearing up for the new season as the significant $17 million beach re-nourishment project, designed to restore and protect the shoreline here, is soon to be complete. The project, which started mid-January, should be done in time for this quiet beach and island community to welcome visitors back to enjoy one of the most beautiful times of the year.

Among a roster of events designed to enjoy the idyllic spring temps, April welcomes the return of the Arts and Crafts Market at Bay Creek Park, which features the work of local artisans. This market is held every Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 3706 Docksite Road, Edisto Beach, from April through October.

Beginning April 14, The Marina at Edisto Beach and Pressley’s at the Marina will sponsor “Music at the Marina” every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through the summer. Guests can enjoy music, drinks and light dining on the dock. For more details, visit www.themarinaeb.com/event-schedule.

On April 15, the Edisto Art Guild will once again hold the Art Guild Spring Show and Sale on the lot next to the Edistonian General Store. This popular open air spring festival, featuring only handmade crafts by talented vendors, will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information, contact the Edisto Chamber of Commerce at 843-869-3867.

That same day, the Edisto Indians will return to Edisto for a Natchez-Kusso Indian Cultural Festival. This event will be held at Bay Creek Park on April 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will include ceremonial dancing, drum circles, and speakers describing the life and culture of Indians along the Edisto River. Local artifact hunters will display treasures and Indian lore found along the Edisto River system. For more information, contact the editor@edistonews.com.

Later that month, on April 23, Chamber Music Charleston will return to Edisto for a concert at the Presbyterian Church, at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance online at www.chambermusiccharleston.org or $25 at the door on the day of the event. This event is sponsored in part by the Edisto Art Guild.

The 3rd Annual Edisto Beach Dolphin Slam will take place on April 29 at The Marina at Edisto Beach. Boats from Bohicket and Edisto will be competing, and prizes will be awarded for the heaviest dolphin fish. For more information, call the Marina Ship Store at 843-631-5055 or email themarinaeb@gmail.com.

On May 6, the annual Edisto Day Bazaar will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Lions Club, located at 2907 Myrtle Street, Edisto Beach. Promising something for everyone, there will be an arts and crafts fair, a women’s boutique, a merchant’s raffle, a household items sale, homemade baked goods, and lunch offerings from the KD Café. The bazaar is sponsored by the Whatsoever Circle of the International Order of the King’s Daughters and Sons. Proceeds will benefit humanitarian and service projects for the residents of Edisto.

On May 7, the Edisto Island Open Land Trust Legacy Live Oak Dedication and Conservation Celebration is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Indigo Farms. Visit www.edisto.org or call 843-869-7820 for details.

On May 27, the Edisto Beach Fire Department will sponsor its Annual Fish Fry. The event is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Lions Club, located at 2907 Myrtle Street. There will be an arts and crafts fair, as well as fire truck rides along the beach for the children.

Set in a rare, sparsely-developed corner of the world, Edisto, with its vast green spaces, ancient live oaks, wide open marsh views, and quiet, pristine beach, offers a coastal island experience uncommon today among Eastern seaboard communities. Visitors and residents arrive under a live oak canopy via Highway 174, designated by the U.S. Department of Transportation as a National Scenic Byway. Here, there’s a slower pace of life, coupled with a broad range of year-round recreational activities, all set in the Lowcountry of South Carolina. This is the coastal island destination that is said to offer its own “state of mind…any time, any season.” For more information, please call the Edisto Chamber of Commerce at 843-869-3867 or 1-888-333-2781 or visit www.edistochamber.com.

