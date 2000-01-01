The Edisto Island Open Land Trust’s annual oyster roast will be held frighteningly close to Halloween, on Sunday October 30th at 2pm at Sand Creek Farm! Attendees will enjoy all the features of a traditional lowcountry oyster roast at a working farm on Edisto Island that has been permanently protected by the Edisto Island Open Land Trust. The event will feature live music from local favorite Edisto Gumbo. Jamie Westendorff, of Charleston Outdoor Catering will serve up his famous steamed oysters, along with a lowcountry buffet. Eat delicious oysters, enjoy complimentary beer and wine and this year’s event will feature a Halloween theme, so come dressed in your scariest best and participate in the costume contest and other fun games for great prizes!

This year’s title sponsor is The Huffines Company, with additional support from Greene, Finney & Horton, Enterprise Bank, Carolina Bridge Company, and Southwest Airlines.

Advance ticket purchase is required. Edisto Island Open Land Trust member rate is $35/each (maximum 4 member-rate tickets per household). Non-members are $50/each, so be sure to renew or become a member! Children ages 6-12 are $10. Call 843-869-9004 or buy your tickets online at www.edisto.org.