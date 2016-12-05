9:42 am on Monday December 5, 2016 | Posted by HolyCitySinner
Jerry Springer to host The Price is Right Live at the North Charleston PAC
Head to the source at holycitysinner.com

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

You can also log in with ...

Advertisement

Related and recent coverage

5Church Matching Donations to MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital

Quintin's Close-Ups: K.J. Kearney

Locally Made Oyster Knife, Steamer Featured on ‘Top Chef’

Upcoming Restaurant Pawpaw Releases Menu