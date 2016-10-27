Lowcountry Autism Foundation to host Oysters for Autism at Bowens Island

The Lowcountry Autism Foundation is set to shuck some hot steamy oysters for a cause at their third annual event on Sunday, November 13th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The menu for the event includes oysters, chili and hotdogs and also includes non-alcoholic beverages. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Local artist, Jack Triebold and, local alternative rock band, Bateman’s Stud Farm, will provide entertainment. The event will also feature a silent auction with items ranging from generous gift certificates to businesses in the area to golf outings. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets may be purchased online prior to the day of the event at www.lafinc.org.

Sponsors include title sponsor Charleston Golf Carts of Folly Beach, as well as Charleston Rubber and Gasket, no Natz, Advanced Animal Care of Mt. Pleasant, and Atlantic Pest and Termite. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available, ranging from $300 to $1,250.

The Lowcountry Autism Foundation strives to improve the lives of families living with autism and other developmental disabilities. They provide clinical diagnostic assessments and programs to support families throughout the lifespan. With a mostly volunteer, multidisciplinary staff, the Lowcountry Autism Foundation has provided over half a million dollars in free autism services, and all funds raised stay in South Carolina.

More information is available at www.lafinc.org or please call Julia Corey at843-876-0415 for more details.