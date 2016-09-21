North Charleston Harvest Festival Set for October 15

The City of North Charleston announces the Fourth Annual Harvest Festival featuring live musical performances, an artist market, costume contests, trick-or-treat on the street, a pop-up pumpkin patch, children’s activities, and more. The fall festivities will take place in the Olde Village of North Charleston, located on East Montague Avenue near Park Circle, on Saturday, October 15, 2016, from 4:00-7:00pm. Admission and parking are free. East Montague Avenue will close to vehicular traffic from Jenkins Avenue to Virginia Avenue at 2:00pm and remain closed for the duration of the event.

The celebration features a Kid’s Zone open from 400-6:00pm with a student art exhibit, craft activities led by the City’s artist-in-residence, carnival games, face painting, interactive drumming with RBM African Drum and Dance, and inflatables. An artist market showcasing fine art and crafts by members of the North Charleston Artist Guild and other local makers, along with booths by local non-profits and businesses, will be open the entirety of the event from 4:00-7:00pm. Live music will be provided by The Hungry Monks and Jeff Houts and many of the restaurants in the Olde Village will offer food and drink specials.

Other highlights include trick-or-treating on the street with free treat bags for kids age 12 and under (4:00-6:00pm, while supplies last); a pop-up pumpkin patch with on-site decorating stations (prices of pumpkins vary); and costume contests with prizes for children, adults, and pets. The contests are free to enter and prizes will be furnished by the City of North Charleston Recreation Department, merchants of the North Charleston Olde Village, and Park Pets. Participants for all contests should be prepared to line up for judging at 5:45pm for the contests to take place at 6:00pm.

Artists, non-profits, and businesses interested in a booth space should contact the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department at 843-740-5854. Vendor fee is waived for members of the North Charleston Artist Guild. Visit www.northcharlestonartistguild.org for more information.

The annual Harvest Festival is a collaboration between the North Charleston Olde Village merchants and the City of North Charleston. For information on additional programs and events, visit the Arts & Culture section of the City’s website at www.northcharleston.org.